Telangana's Tussle: Politics & the Telugu Film Industry

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has accused the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana of targeting the Telugu film industry. He voiced his concerns over the arrest of actor Allu Arjun, related to a woman's tragic death during a stampede at a screening of 'Pushpa-2'.

Reddy, who is also the president of the BJP in Telangana, emphasized that it is the responsibility of the state government and police to control actor fans at public events. He blamed them for the incident, arguing that charging Arjun is a strategy to hide government failures.

He condemned the alleged targeting of the film industry, noting its pivotal role in boosting India's reputation globally. He also called on the government to provide justice for the family of the deceased woman.

(With inputs from agencies.)