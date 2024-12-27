Legacy of Lutyens: The Bungalow That Sheltered Two Icons
The historic Type-VIII bungalow at 3 Motilal Nehru Road was the retirement residence of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Previously occupied by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, the property boasts lush greenery and wildlife. Singh, with his family, moved in following Narendra Modi's swearing-in in 2014.
The illustrious Type-VIII bungalow at 3 Motilal Nehru Road, a hallmark of Lutyens' Delhi, stands as the retirement haven of recently deceased former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. His passing on Thursday marks the end of an era.
Singh, who shifted to this verdant location after Narendra Modi took oath as India's Prime Minister in May 2014, found solace in this historic residence. Modi succeeded him, relocating to the official residence at 7 Race Course Road.
Previously, the bungalow was home to Delhi's then-Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who vacated it post her party's electoral defeat. Enhanced by CPWD, the property hosts an array of trees, providing shelter to diverse bird and mammal species.
