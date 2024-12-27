Film Fraternity Pays Tribute to Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

The film industry is mourning the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a figure revered as a visionary economist and statesman. Bollywood icons such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan highlighted Singh's achievements in economic reforms and his role in empowering millions as both Finance Minister and Prime Minister.

Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, reshaped India's economic framework during his tenure as Finance Minister in 1991. His legacy is remembered with admiration and respect, as indicated by heartfelt tributes from film personalities acknowledging his contributions to India's growth.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan described Singh as one of India's finest sons, mourning the end of an era of dignity and impactful policies. Many in the entertainment industry paid personal tributes, recalling Singh's deep influence and integrity, demonstrating his profound impact on the nation.

