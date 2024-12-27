Left Menu

Film Fraternity Pays Tribute to Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

Prominent film stars, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and others, mourned the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recognizing his impact as a visionary economist and statesman. Singh, who led India's economic reforms in 1991, passed away at 92, leaving a lasting legacy through his financial and social policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:00 IST
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The film industry is mourning the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a figure revered as a visionary economist and statesman. Bollywood icons such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan highlighted Singh's achievements in economic reforms and his role in empowering millions as both Finance Minister and Prime Minister.

Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, reshaped India's economic framework during his tenure as Finance Minister in 1991. His legacy is remembered with admiration and respect, as indicated by heartfelt tributes from film personalities acknowledging his contributions to India's growth.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan described Singh as one of India's finest sons, mourning the end of an era of dignity and impactful policies. Many in the entertainment industry paid personal tributes, recalling Singh's deep influence and integrity, demonstrating his profound impact on the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

