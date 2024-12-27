Left Menu

Farewell to a Visionary: Karnataka Congress Honors Manmohan Singh

The Karnataka Congress paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92, given his lasting contributions to India's economic reforms. Despite the cancellation of a scheduled mega convention due to his demise, leaders praised his humble nature and policies impacting India's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:13 IST
The Karnataka Congress commemorated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday, following his death on Thursday. Gathering at the site of a planned mega convention for the centenary festivities of the 1924 Indian National Congress session, Congress leaders paid their respects to Singh.

Key figures such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi attended the extended Congress Working Committee meeting, initially intended to kick-start the centenary celebrations. However, the event was postponed in light of Singh's demise, prompting leaders like Kharge and Gandhi to return to Delhi.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress dignitaries lauded Singh's notable contributions to India's economic landscape. Highlighting his numerous accomplishments, including the introduction of the food security act and MNREGA, they underscored his role in propelling India's social and economic advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

