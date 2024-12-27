Reviving Sevdalinka: The Timeless Balkan Blues
Sevdalinka, a 16th-century love song from Bosnia, blends South Slavic poetry with Ottoman music. It's celebrated in UNESCO's cultural heritage list. Musicians like Enes Salman and Damir Imamovic keep the tradition alive with modern interpretations, showcasing Sevdalinka's historical and cultural significance worldwide.
Every Friday, musician Enes Salman breathes life into Sevdalinka, an ancient Bosnian love song recently recognized by UNESCO's National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
This melancholic genre, dubbed the Balkan Blues, fuses South Slavic oral poetry with Ottoman influences, tracing back to the 16th century. Few, like Salman, preserve this cultural gem.
Damir Imamovic, with a rich family heritage in Sevdalinka, has earned international acclaim, bringing the music to global audiences and fostering support for its UNESCO recognition. Ethno-musicologist Zanin Berbic emphasizes its historical storytelling, dedicating his life to this evocative genre.
(With inputs from agencies.)
