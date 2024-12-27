Left Menu

PNB Joins Forces with Dadasaheb Phalke Film Awards 2025

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced its partnership as the ‘Special Partner’ for the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025. This collaboration highlights PNB's commitment to cultural and artistic initiatives, aligning their values with the mission of celebrating Indian cinema's transformative global influence.

Updated: 27-12-2024 16:27 IST
Punjab National Bank has unveiled a significant partnership with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards for its 2025 edition. This collaboration sees PNB taking on the role of 'Special Partner', reinforcing its dedication to cultural support.

The festival, set for February 20 in Mumbai, will spotlight the intersection of cinema and finance, celebrating Indian cinema's innovative legacy. PNB's involvement marks a merger of its commitment to social responsibility with the festival's mission to honour distinguished achievements in the film industry.

This initiative by Punjab National Bank aims to enhance its socio-cultural footprint, further establishing its reputation as a corporate entity dedicated to fostering societal growth through cultural initiatives.

