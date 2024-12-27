Parimatch News Powers Up Sunburn Goa 2024: A Musical Journey Awaits

Parimatch News, a prominent Indian sports community, announces its sponsorship of the Sunburn Goa 2024 music festival, one of Asia's premier events. Scheduled for December 28-30 in South Goa, the festival promises to transform the region into a vibrant music hub with performances from over 50 artists, including EDM icons like Skrillex and Alesso.

As the Co-Powered Partner, Parimatch News will enhance the festival experience with exclusive activities and attractions. The Ultimate Chill Zone, featuring comfortable seating, charging stations, and interactive photo areas, offers festival-goers a place to unwind. Guests can participate in fun activities, such as spinning the Wheel of Fortune for guaranteed prizes, including branded merchandise.

Attendees will also be entered into a raffle to win a new iPhone, with winners selected randomly. This sponsorship aligns with Parimatch News' mission to connect with India's energetic youth, using music as a unifying force. With its distinct 'Beat of Victory' theme, Parimatch News aims to make Sunburn Goa 2024 an unforgettable experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)