Parimatch News Powers Up Sunburn Goa 2024: A Musical Journey Awaits

Parimatch News sponsors Sunburn Goa 2024, one of Asia's top music festivals, promising an exciting lineup, interactive experiences, and enticing giveaways. Featuring EDM superstars and vibrant activities, the festival aims to create unforgettable memories, highlighting Parimatch News' commitment to engaging with India's dynamic youth culture through music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:54 IST
Parimatch News, a prominent Indian sports community, announces its sponsorship of the Sunburn Goa 2024 music festival, one of Asia's premier events. Scheduled for December 28-30 in South Goa, the festival promises to transform the region into a vibrant music hub with performances from over 50 artists, including EDM icons like Skrillex and Alesso.

As the Co-Powered Partner, Parimatch News will enhance the festival experience with exclusive activities and attractions. The Ultimate Chill Zone, featuring comfortable seating, charging stations, and interactive photo areas, offers festival-goers a place to unwind. Guests can participate in fun activities, such as spinning the Wheel of Fortune for guaranteed prizes, including branded merchandise.

Attendees will also be entered into a raffle to win a new iPhone, with winners selected randomly. This sponsorship aligns with Parimatch News' mission to connect with India's energetic youth, using music as a unifying force. With its distinct 'Beat of Victory' theme, Parimatch News aims to make Sunburn Goa 2024 an unforgettable experience.

