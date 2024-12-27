Left Menu

Television Star's Arrest Shakes Entertainment World

Television actor Charith Balappa has been arrested on multiple charges, including sexual harassment and assault, after a complaint by a fellow actress. The alleged actions spanned over a year and involved threats and intimidation tactics. An investigation into the allegations is currently underway.

In a shocking development, television actor Charith Balappa has been taken into custody following serious accusations leveled against him by a fellow actress. The charges include sexual harassment, assault, and criminal intimidation, according to police reports.

The complaints stem from incidents alleged to have occurred between November 2023 and December 2024, during which the accused purportedly coerced and intimidated the victim. Known for his role in the Kannada serial 'Muddulakshmi', Balappa is a prominent figure in Telugu serials as well.

The complaint further details threats involving extortion and social media exploitation, highlighting the victim's fear due to Balappa's claimed connections with influential individuals. The accused, now under arrest, faces multiple charges as investigations continue at the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

