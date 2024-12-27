Remembering Manmohan: A Tribute to India's Humble Statesman

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress convened on Friday to honor the memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Remembered as a statesman par excellence, Singh was praised for his dedication to pluralism and economic prowess.

State Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra expressed deep sorrow over Singh's passing, calling him a great son of India. He lauded Singh's contributions as both a prime minister and a brilliant economist.

Karra highlighted Singh's unwavering commitment to national challenges and recognized his efforts to preserve India's diverse cultural fabric. Under Singh's leadership, Jammu and Kashmir saw significant progress in economic policies and developmental initiatives aimed at fostering peace.

