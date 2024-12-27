Osamu Suzuki: Bridging Japan and India's Auto Legacy
Late Osamu Suzuki significantly impacted the automobile industry by making cars accessible to millions. His leadership forged a strong bond between Japan and India, with Indian industry leaders paying tribute to his commitment to innovation and localisation, following his passing at age 94.
The late Osamu Suzuki, known for his visionary leadership in the automobile industry, played a crucial role in making cars accessible to millions, thus creating a lasting connection between Japan and India. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President, Shailesh Chandra, emphasized this on Friday.
In a statement representing the Indian automobile sector, Chandra, who heads Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, spoke about Suzuki's dedication to investment, localisation, and innovation which left an indelible legacy. Osamu Suzuki, who was instrumental in this transformation, passed away at 94 from malignant lymphoma, as reported by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation.
On social media platform X, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, hailed Suzuki for his role in making passenger cars widely available in India. Mahindra recalled meeting Suzuki, highlighting his supreme self-confidence that did not verge into arrogance. He admired Suzuki's efforts in building a competitive company and maintaining its value, attributing his humility to his awareness of success's fragility.
