Left Menu

RSS's Century Milestone: Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Raipur

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is on a five-day visit to Raipur, focusing on organisational discussions and preparations for the RSS's centenary year celebrations in 2025-26. His visit includes sessions on social harmony, environmental awareness, and plans for nationwide outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:20 IST
RSS's Century Milestone: Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Raipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has arrived in Raipur for a significant five-day visit. Arriving aboard the Vande Bharat train, Bhagwat's visit is part of a broader strategy leading up to the RSS's centenary celebrations in 2025-26.

The visit involves in-depth discussions with RSS workers and senior officials in Raipur, aimed at fortifying the organisation's framework. Bhagwat's agenda includes a focus on 'Panch Parivartan' and promoting core values such as social harmony, family awareness, and environmental stewardship.

The strategic goal of Bhagwat's visit is to ensure RSS's omnipresence across villages and urban areas, setting the stage for impactful centenary year initiatives. This visit marks a critical effort in broadening the RSS's reach and influence in Chhattisgarh and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024