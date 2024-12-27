RSS's Century Milestone: Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Raipur

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has arrived in Raipur for a significant five-day visit. Arriving aboard the Vande Bharat train, Bhagwat's visit is part of a broader strategy leading up to the RSS's centenary celebrations in 2025-26.

The visit involves in-depth discussions with RSS workers and senior officials in Raipur, aimed at fortifying the organisation's framework. Bhagwat's agenda includes a focus on 'Panch Parivartan' and promoting core values such as social harmony, family awareness, and environmental stewardship.

The strategic goal of Bhagwat's visit is to ensure RSS's omnipresence across villages and urban areas, setting the stage for impactful centenary year initiatives. This visit marks a critical effort in broadening the RSS's reach and influence in Chhattisgarh and beyond.

