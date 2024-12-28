Left Menu

Remembering Dr. Manmohan Singh: A Tale of Books and Legacy

Dr. Manmohan Singh, former RBI Governor and India's Prime Minister, was a frequent visitor of Strand Book Stall in Mumbai. He passed away in Delhi at age 92. Known for his unassuming nature, Singh often sought books on management and economy, leaving a lasting impression on the staff.

Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, was widely known for his humility and love for books. As the former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor and later India's Prime Minister, he was a regular visitor to Mumbai's iconic Strand Book Stall.

Strand's former employee, T Jagath, recalled Singh's frequent visits dressed in traditional attire, seeking books on management and economy. Jagath described Singh as a gentle and courteous individual who often browsed the literature section.

Owner T N Shanbhag also personally assisted Singh during his visits. Jagath and his colleagues fondly remember Singh as an exceptional and down-to-earth leader, a sentiment echoed across India, which mourns the loss of a great economist and human being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

