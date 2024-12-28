Mauritius Honors India's Former PM Manmohan Singh with Half-Mast Flag Tribute
Mauritius is paying tribute to India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by flying its national flag at half-mast in all government offices and is encouraging the private sector to do the same. Singh, who significantly boosted India's international relations, including with Mauritius, died at the age of 92.
Mauritius has lowered its national flag to half-mast across all government buildings as a tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. The government has also encouraged the private sector to do the same until the sunset on Saturday, the day of Singh's funeral.
Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful traveled to Delhi to pay his respects to Singh, known for his pivotal role in India's economic reforms and fostering international relations, notably with Mauritius.
Singh's funeral was held at the Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi with full state honors. Dignitaries including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the King of Bhutan were present to honor his legacy.
