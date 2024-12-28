Mauritius Honors India's Former PM Manmohan Singh with Half-Mast Flag Tribute

Mauritius has lowered its national flag to half-mast across all government buildings as a tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. The government has also encouraged the private sector to do the same until the sunset on Saturday, the day of Singh's funeral.

Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful traveled to Delhi to pay his respects to Singh, known for his pivotal role in India's economic reforms and fostering international relations, notably with Mauritius.

Singh's funeral was held at the Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi with full state honors. Dignitaries including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the King of Bhutan were present to honor his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)