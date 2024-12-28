Left Menu

Nigambodh Ghat: The Sacred Nexus of Tradition and Farewell

Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi's oldest and busiest crematorium, not only serves as a final resting place for notable figures like former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh but also doubles as a haven for photographers and bird watchers. Its rich history is steeped in legend, and its facilities are continually modernized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:19 IST
Nigambodh Ghat on the Yamuna's banks is in the spotlight for hosting the State funeral of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, marking its status as Delhi's oldest and most frequented crematorium. Beyond this, it attracts bird watchers and photographers due to its scenic surroundings.

Established during Yudhishthira's reign, the site has been a resting place for many political figures, including Union minister Arun Jaitley and Jana Sangh founder Sunder Singh Bhandari. The recent ceremony for Singh, who pioneered economic reforms in the 1990s, stirred political discourse due to Congress's demands for an alternate memorial venue.

Aside from its rich history, which legends say includes Brahma's divine bath, the ghat features modern amenities like a 1950s-built electric crematorium and a CNG-powered unit added in the 2000s. It remains under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and serves as both a place for cultural reflection and ecological enjoyment.

