Prajakta Mali Fights Back: Actor Slams BJP MLA for Baseless Allegations
Actor-producer Prajakta Mali criticized BJP MLA Suresh Dhas for using her name to target NCP minister Dhananjay Munde in a murder case scandal. Mali condemned Dhas for making baseless allegations, asserting that women, especially actresses, should not be targets for political interests. She demanded a public apology from Dhas.
- Country:
- India
Actor and producer Prajakta Mali has lambasted BJP MLA Suresh Dhas for allegedly dragging her name into a murder case scandal to target NCP minister Dhananjay Munde. Speaking at a press conference, Mali condemned Dhas' statements as unfounded and emphasized that women, particularly actresses, should not be exploited for political gain.
In the wake of the abduction and murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, a political conflict has erupted, with Dhas reportedly linking Mali's name to the controversy. The actor refuted these claims, stating her visit to Parli was for a cultural event and not politically motivated.
Mali has demanded a public apology from the Ashti MLA and is considering legal action. She also called for accountability from social media platforms and media outlets that contribute to the maligning of women, underscoring the serious impact such defamatory allegations can have on individuals' lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Turmoil: Arrest of Allu Arjun Sparks Political Controversy
Fake ED Raid: Arrest Sparks Political Controversy in Gujarat
MEC 7 Fitness Routine Sparks Political Controversy in Kerala
Historic Sambhal Temple Reopens Amidst Political Controversy
Priyanka Gandhi's 'Palestine' Bag Sparks Political Controversy in India