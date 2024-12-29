Left Menu

Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Withdraws Over Dress Code Dispute

Magnus Carlsen, a top-ranked chess player, withdrew from the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships after refusing to change out of jeans, as required by the event's dress code. The International Chess Federation imposed a $200 fine on Carlsen, who accepted the fine but refused to change his attire.

World-renowned chess player Magnus Carlsen has made headlines by withdrawing from the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships due to a dress code conflict.

The International Chess Federation revealed that Carlsen was fined $200 for wearing jeans, contrary to the regulations that ensure professionalism among participants. Despite the fine, Carlsen chose not to change his attire.

In response, Carlsen shared on his social media that the issue became a matter of principle. While dress code regulations are well-established, reactions varied as fellow player Ian Nepomniachtchi adhered to the dress code after a similar violation.

