Bastar Olympics 2024: A New Chapter in India's Sporting Legacy

The Bastar Olympics 2024, lauded by Prime Minister Modi, aims to nurture local talent and integrate tribal youth into mainstream society. Held in Chhattisgarh, the event showcases sports like athletics and archery, fostering unity and ambition in a region once plagued by Naxal violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 14:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Bastar Olympics 2024, emphasizing its role in providing a platform for youth to develop skills and contribute to a new Bharat. The event, organized by Chhattisgarh's government, was recently held in Bastar district.

The Bastar Olympics 2024 stands out as a significant multi-sport gathering, designed to uncover local talent and connect tribal youth from Naxal-hit Bastar with mainstream society. Modi highlighted the unifying power of the event, saying it was a testament to the ongoing change in India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed aspirations for athletes from Bastar to compete in future global games, reinforcing the broader goal of fostering inclusivity and talent across all regions of the country.

