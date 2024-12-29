Bastar Olympics 2024: A New Chapter in India's Sporting Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Bastar Olympics 2024, emphasizing its role in providing a platform for youth to develop skills and contribute to a new Bharat. The event, organized by Chhattisgarh's government, was recently held in Bastar district.

The Bastar Olympics 2024 stands out as a significant multi-sport gathering, designed to uncover local talent and connect tribal youth from Naxal-hit Bastar with mainstream society. Modi highlighted the unifying power of the event, saying it was a testament to the ongoing change in India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed aspirations for athletes from Bastar to compete in future global games, reinforcing the broader goal of fostering inclusivity and talent across all regions of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)