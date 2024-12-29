Left Menu

Honoring a Visionary: Defence Minister Pays Tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi paid homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at his memorial in Mhow, Indore. The tribute ceremony included floral tributes, a viewing of Ambedkar's ashes, and an exploration of his life's depictions through portraits and paintings.

Updated: 29-12-2024 15:19 IST
On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, paid homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at his memorial in Mhow, Indore district.

The memorial is a tribute to Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, situated at his birthplace in Kali Paltan, Mhow cantonment, approximately 25 km from Indore's district headquarters.

Following the floral tributes and viewing of Ambedkar's ashes, Singh toured the first floor of the memorial to see portraits and paintings depicting Ambedkar's life, later addressing Army officers and jawans in Mhow cantonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

