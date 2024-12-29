Elevating Devotion: Lifts to Aid Accessibility in Ayodhya's Lord Ram Temple

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has unveiled plans to enhance accessibility at the iconic Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya by installing three lifts. This initiative aims to ease the movement of devotees, especially the elderly and physically challenged, who often face difficulties reaching the temple's upper floors.

According to Anil Mishra, a trust member, the three-story temple houses Ram Lalla on the ground floor, with a Darbar on the first floor, while plans are still underway for the top level. The lifts will connect the 'Parkota', facilitating access for all visitors, including those entering via the VIP section.

The decision has been widely applauded by locals and tourists, who believe it will significantly improve visitor experiences. Prajjwal Singh, a nearby hotelier, noted that the move will likely boost footfalls. Meanwhile, local residents like Ratnesh Varma and Himanshu Kumar echoed sentiments of appreciation, emphasizing the benefits for senior citizens and daily visitors alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)