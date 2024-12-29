A Call for Dignity: The Debate Over Manmohan Singh's Memorial

Navjot Singh Sidhu, a senior leader in the Punjab Congress, has urged President Droupadi Murmu to instruct the Centre to establish a memorial for the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Raj Ghat complex.

This plea follows the Congress party's allegations that the government insulted Singh by conducting his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat, diverging from the traditional honorable locations for such ceremonies.

BJP President J P Nadda claims plans are in motion for Singh's memorial. The demand for a memorial transcends political lines, emphasizing a broader need to commemorate Singh's economic and leadership contributions.

