A Call for Dignity: The Debate Over Manmohan Singh's Memorial

Navjot Singh Sidhu urges President Murmu to direct the Centre to establish a memorial for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Raj Ghat. The Congress accuses the government of political bias for cremating Singh at Nigambodh Ghat, deviating from tradition. BJP claims memorial plans are already underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-12-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Navjot Singh Sidhu, a senior leader in the Punjab Congress, has urged President Droupadi Murmu to instruct the Centre to establish a memorial for the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Raj Ghat complex.

This plea follows the Congress party's allegations that the government insulted Singh by conducting his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat, diverging from the traditional honorable locations for such ceremonies.

BJP President J P Nadda claims plans are in motion for Singh's memorial. The demand for a memorial transcends political lines, emphasizing a broader need to commemorate Singh's economic and leadership contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

