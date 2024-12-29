Legacy of Service: Remembering Kishore Kunal

The state of Uttar Pradesh is in mourning as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of Acharya Kishore Kunal. The former IPS officer and secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust, Kunal died of cardiac arrest in Patna.

Kishore Kunal, a 1972-batch IPS officer, was a prominent figure in religious and social circles in Bihar. He served as the chief of the Bihar State Board of Religious Trust and was the founding secretary of Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust. The Trust under his leadership ran hospitals and engaged in various social welfare activities.

Kunal's passing marks a significant loss in the religious sphere. He notably organized community meals for Ram devotees and was instrumental in the Trust's donation of Rs 10 crore for the Ayodhya Ram Temple. His unwavering dedication earned him a venerable reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)