Left Menu

Legacy of Service: Remembering Kishore Kunal

Acharya Kishore Kunal, a former IPS officer known for his philanthropic work, passed away. He was the driving force behind the Mahavir Mandir Trust in Patna and contributed significantly to religious and social causes, including a major donation for the Ayodhya Ram Temple construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:03 IST
Legacy of Service: Remembering Kishore Kunal
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Uttar Pradesh is in mourning as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of Acharya Kishore Kunal. The former IPS officer and secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust, Kunal died of cardiac arrest in Patna.

Kishore Kunal, a 1972-batch IPS officer, was a prominent figure in religious and social circles in Bihar. He served as the chief of the Bihar State Board of Religious Trust and was the founding secretary of Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust. The Trust under his leadership ran hospitals and engaged in various social welfare activities.

Kunal's passing marks a significant loss in the religious sphere. He notably organized community meals for Ram devotees and was instrumental in the Trust's donation of Rs 10 crore for the Ayodhya Ram Temple. His unwavering dedication earned him a venerable reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024