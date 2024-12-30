Left Menu

Jimmy Carter: The Peanut Farmer who Became a Global Humanitarian

Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. President and global humanitarian, passed away at 100 in Plains, Georgia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 30-12-2024 04:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 04:29 IST
Jimmy Carter
  • Country:
  • United States

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, renowned for his transformation from a modest peanut farmer to a global humanitarian figure, passed away at the age of 100 in Plains, Georgia. Carter's life was marked by an enduring commitment to diplomacy, human rights, and charitable endeavors, redefining the role of a former president in modern times.

The Carter Centre, his foundation aimed at promoting democratic governance and eradicating diseases, confirmed his peaceful passing surrounded by family. As tributes flow in from across the world, current U.S. President Joe Biden hailed Carter as an "extraordinary leader" and "dear friend," highlighting his moral clarity and compassion as enduring traits that set him apart in American politics.

Carter's presidency and post-office achievements showcased his profound focus on altruism, whether through mediating international conflicts or building homes with Habitat for Humanity. Despite the challenges faced during his presidency, his legacy is cherished as a testament to the good he inspired globally, leaving a remarkable imprint on history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

