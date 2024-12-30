Diljit Dosanjh Honors Manmohan Singh at Concert
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh dedicated a concert to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. Dosanjh praised Singh's simplicity and restraint in politics, urging the youth to learn from his grace and commitment to the nation.
Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a recent concert, following Singh's passing at 92.
Addressing the audience, Dosanjh highlighted essential lessons from Singh's life, praising his simplicity and his ability to rise above political conflict without responding to criticism in kind.
Emphasizing the need for resilience, the singer quoted Singh's wisdom on silence and urged young people to concentrate on their goals regardless of detractors.
