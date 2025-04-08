Left Menu

Karnataka Politics: No Rift in BJP-JD(S) Alliance, Says Kumaraswamy

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy dismissed rumors of a rift between BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka. While some leaders advocate for a coordination committee, he stressed the alliance's strength and their focus on organization building. The JD(S) was absent from the BJP’s 'Janakrosha Yatre'.

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday dismissed reports of discord between BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka, affirming that there is no threat to their alliance. Despite some leaders pushing for a coordination committee, Kumaraswamy emphasized the stability and focus on strengthening their organizational structures.

The latest point of contention surfaced when JD(S) was notably absent from the BJP's 'Janakrosha Yatre', a campaign aimed at criticizing the Congress government on various fronts. Kumaraswamy clarified that the JD(S) lacked an invitation to participate, asserting that the initiative was solely a BJP endeavor.

Additionally, JD(S) leaders like C B Suresh Babu and youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy have called for forming a coordination committee to enhance collaboration. The alliance, forged in 2023, had successfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and its leaders continue working towards bolstering party organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

