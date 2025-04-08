Congress Pledges to Uphold Sardar Patel's Legacy Against Divisive Politics
The Congress, emphasizing its historical connection to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, reaffirmed its commitment to his principles by opposing divisive forces. During a CWC meeting, they passed a resolution to follow Patel's ideologies in fighting religious polarization, and accused BJP and RSS of misrepresenting Patel's legacy.
In a robust assertion of its allegiance to national hero Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Congress has vowed to counter the divisive tactics it accuses the BJP of employing. At a Congressional Working Committee meeting dedicated to Patel's 150th birth anniversary, the party resolved to embrace Patel's unwavering dedication to unity and fight religious polarization.
Party leaders decried what they termed as 'propaganda' by the BJP and RSS, which suggests discord between Patel and Nehru. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh condemned the spreading of historical inaccuracies, highlighting Patel's own words that emphasized the integral partnership between the two leaders.
Additionally, the Congress criticized current government policies towards farmers and committed to advocating for their rights, drawing parallels between the BJP's policies and those of the British oppressors Patel once resisted. The resolution underscores Congress's intent to reclaim Patel's legacy of justice and unity across India.
