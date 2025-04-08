Left Menu

Congress Pledges to Uphold Sardar Patel's Legacy Against Divisive Politics

The Congress, emphasizing its historical connection to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, reaffirmed its commitment to his principles by opposing divisive forces. During a CWC meeting, they passed a resolution to follow Patel's ideologies in fighting religious polarization, and accused BJP and RSS of misrepresenting Patel's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:44 IST
Congress Pledges to Uphold Sardar Patel's Legacy Against Divisive Politics
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust assertion of its allegiance to national hero Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Congress has vowed to counter the divisive tactics it accuses the BJP of employing. At a Congressional Working Committee meeting dedicated to Patel's 150th birth anniversary, the party resolved to embrace Patel's unwavering dedication to unity and fight religious polarization.

Party leaders decried what they termed as 'propaganda' by the BJP and RSS, which suggests discord between Patel and Nehru. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh condemned the spreading of historical inaccuracies, highlighting Patel's own words that emphasized the integral partnership between the two leaders.

Additionally, the Congress criticized current government policies towards farmers and committed to advocating for their rights, drawing parallels between the BJP's policies and those of the British oppressors Patel once resisted. The resolution underscores Congress's intent to reclaim Patel's legacy of justice and unity across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025