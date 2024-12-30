Teenage K-pop Dream: A Kidnapping Plan to Meet BTS
Three young girls from Maharashtra allegedly orchestrated their own kidnapping to earn money for a trip to South Korea, aiming to meet the popular BTS band. The girls, aged between 11 and 13, planned to travel to Pune for work. Police intervened and returned them safely home.
In a bizarre twist driven by fan fervor, three minors from Maharashtra plotted their own kidnapping. The intentions behind this act? To gather funds for a trip to South Korea, where they hoped to meet the famous BTS pop band.
The trio, comprising one 11-year-old and two 13-year-olds from Dharashiv, conceived a plan to travel to Pune to earn the money needed for their journey. Their ambitions were cut short, however, when a police crackdown thwarted their plans and safely reunited them with their families.
Police were alerted by a distress call about abductions in a school van from Omerga and traced the location to a bus heading towards Pune. Thanks to prompt action and local assistance, the girls were identified and returned under police custody, thereby averting potential danger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- kidnapping
- BTS
- pop band
- South Korea
- Dharashiv
- Omerga
- Pune
- police intervention
- minors
ALSO READ
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Impeachment Saga of President Yoon Suk Yeol
Political Turmoil: South Korea's Democratic Party's Bold Decision
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Calls for Swift Constitutional Court Decision
South Korea's Turmoil: Political Earthquake
Stability Amid Political Turmoil: South Korea's Central Bank Steps In