Left Menu

Teenage K-pop Dream: A Kidnapping Plan to Meet BTS

Three young girls from Maharashtra allegedly orchestrated their own kidnapping to earn money for a trip to South Korea, aiming to meet the popular BTS band. The girls, aged between 11 and 13, planned to travel to Pune for work. Police intervened and returned them safely home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:09 IST
Teenage K-pop Dream: A Kidnapping Plan to Meet BTS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bizarre twist driven by fan fervor, three minors from Maharashtra plotted their own kidnapping. The intentions behind this act? To gather funds for a trip to South Korea, where they hoped to meet the famous BTS pop band.

The trio, comprising one 11-year-old and two 13-year-olds from Dharashiv, conceived a plan to travel to Pune to earn the money needed for their journey. Their ambitions were cut short, however, when a police crackdown thwarted their plans and safely reunited them with their families.

Police were alerted by a distress call about abductions in a school van from Omerga and traced the location to a bus heading towards Pune. Thanks to prompt action and local assistance, the girls were identified and returned under police custody, thereby averting potential danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

AI’s moral dilemma: Fixing the blame game in tech failures

A global call for equity: Fixing bias in AI-driven healthcare

AI-powered e-commerce: Driving innovation and personalized experiences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024