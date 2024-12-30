Teenage K-pop Dream: A Kidnapping Plan to Meet BTS

In a bizarre twist driven by fan fervor, three minors from Maharashtra plotted their own kidnapping. The intentions behind this act? To gather funds for a trip to South Korea, where they hoped to meet the famous BTS pop band.

The trio, comprising one 11-year-old and two 13-year-olds from Dharashiv, conceived a plan to travel to Pune to earn the money needed for their journey. Their ambitions were cut short, however, when a police crackdown thwarted their plans and safely reunited them with their families.

Police were alerted by a distress call about abductions in a school van from Omerga and traced the location to a bus heading towards Pune. Thanks to prompt action and local assistance, the girls were identified and returned under police custody, thereby averting potential danger.

