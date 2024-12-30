Left Menu

Katra Unrest: Striking for Tradition

The protest in Katra against the Vaishno Devi ropeway project has reached its sixth day, with local youth on hunger strike and shops closed. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti demands the release of detainees while opposing the project that threatens traditional pilgrimage routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Reasi | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The unrest in Katra has intensified as protests against the proposed Vaishno Devi ropeway project extended into their sixth day. Local youth have resorted to a hunger strike, urging the release of individuals detained during the demonstrations. Shops and businesses remain shut, crippling normal activity in one of India's busiest pilgrimage towns.

Leading the shutdown is the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, which announced a bandh on Wednesday. Protestors are determined to suspend activities until the government decides to abandon the ropeway project. Shivani Jamwal, whose husband is among those detained, threatened self-immolation if the detainees are not released.

Shocked by the state of detainees' health, Jamwal criticized political entities for inaction and emphasized the urgency for government intervention. The Samiti alleges that the government is exacerbating the situation by avoiding dialogue. The proposed Rs 250-crore ropeway aims to ease temple access for vulnerable groups but has sparked deep divisions over its impact on traditional pilgrimages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

