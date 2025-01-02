Left Menu

Directorial Duo Chidambaram and Madhavan to Craft Malayalam Spectacle

Director Chidambaram and writer Jithu Madhavan are collaborating on a new Malayalam film from KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The project, anticipated to be a 'spectacle', was announced via an Instagram post. Details are scarce, but the team aims to redefine cinema across languages.

Updated: 02-01-2025 12:21 IST
Director Chidambaram and writer Jithu Madhavan, known for their prior successes, are set to collaborate on a new Malayalam film, as revealed by a press release. The project, yet to be titled, comes from KVN Productions and Thespian Films and was announced on Instagram.

The film is promised to be a 'spectacle,' though further details, including its genre, remain undisclosed. Director Chidambaram expressed enthusiasm, highlighting the shared passion for storytelling within the team. Madhavan added that the script holds personal significance and is optimistic about the outcome.

KVN Productions founder, Venkat K. Narayana, emphasized their intention to redefine cinematic experiences across languages, marking the studio's Malayalam debut with grandeur. Upcoming projects include films from notable directors and actors, raising expectations for the forthcoming release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

