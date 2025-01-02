Controversy Over Linking Sree Narayana Guru with Sanatana Dharma
Kerala's CPI(M) Secretary M V Govindan criticized attempts to associate social reformer Sree Narayana Guru with Sanatana Dharma. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's stance against this link was supported, while opposition leader V D Satheeshan's views were challenged as endorsing BJP-RSS ideologies.
On Thursday, M V Govindan, the Kerala state secretary of CPI(M), addressed concerns over efforts to associate social reformer Sree Narayana Guru with Sanatana Dharma, a philosophy tied to the 'Chathurvarnya' system.
Govindan supported Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's statement that Guru, who advocated for 'one caste, one religion, one God for all,' should not be miscast as a proponent of Sanatana Dharma.
Govindan criticized Opposition Leader V D Satheeshan's speech at Sivagiri, accusing him of attempting to favor BJP-RSS narratives, while Satheeshan argued that Sanatana Dharma extends beyond 'varna' and includes broader cultural heritage.
