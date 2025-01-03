The Endless Growth: Understanding Hair and Nails
Hair and nails have historically signified social status, with their maintenance gaining appreciation during COVID lockdowns. They grow continuously, made mostly of keratin from matrix cells, influenced by genetics, hormones, and nutrition. Despite myths, they do not grow after death; they only appear longer due to dehydration.
- Country:
- Australia
Throughout history, hair and nails have been symbols of identity and status. The COVID-19 lockdowns saw many gaining newfound respect for hairdressers and nail artists, exemplified by stories of people like Taylor Swift taking grooming into their own hands.
Beyond aesthetics, hair and nails continuously grow, made principally from keratin and nourished by matrix cells. Influencing their growth are genetics, age, hormonal shifts, and nutrition. For instance, pregnancy often accelerates growth, whereas stress hormones and age may decelerate it.
Despite prevailing myths about posthumous growth, hair and nails do not grow after death; the illusion is caused by skin dehydration. Morticians sometimes use special techniques to address changes in appearance. Hence, whether in life or post-mortem, hair and nail care remains a perpetual affair.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- hair growth
- nail growth
- keratin
- genetics
- nutrition
- myth
- pregnancy
- hormones
- COVID lockdown
- haircare
ALSO READ
Quiz Champions Crowned: Families Battle for Nutrition Glory at Achchi Bhookh 2023
Baby Moral Compass: Myth or Reality?
Gal Gadot Opens Up About Emergency Surgery for Brain Blood Clot During Pregnancy
Myth Busted: No Tax Snooping Through DigiYatra
MINISO Innovates with 'Black Myth: Wukong' in ACG Goods Boom