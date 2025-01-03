Left Menu

The Endless Growth: Understanding Hair and Nails

Hair and nails have historically signified social status, with their maintenance gaining appreciation during COVID lockdowns. They grow continuously, made mostly of keratin from matrix cells, influenced by genetics, hormones, and nutrition. Despite myths, they do not grow after death; they only appear longer due to dehydration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 03-01-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 09:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Throughout history, hair and nails have been symbols of identity and status. The COVID-19 lockdowns saw many gaining newfound respect for hairdressers and nail artists, exemplified by stories of people like Taylor Swift taking grooming into their own hands.

Beyond aesthetics, hair and nails continuously grow, made principally from keratin and nourished by matrix cells. Influencing their growth are genetics, age, hormonal shifts, and nutrition. For instance, pregnancy often accelerates growth, whereas stress hormones and age may decelerate it.

Despite prevailing myths about posthumous growth, hair and nails do not grow after death; the illusion is caused by skin dehydration. Morticians sometimes use special techniques to address changes in appearance. Hence, whether in life or post-mortem, hair and nail care remains a perpetual affair.

