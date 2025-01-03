Gujarat's Blossoming Legacy: Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2025

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2025 at the Sabarmati Riverfront, set to attract more visitors than the 20 lakh who attended last year. The event, showcasing a record-breaking 400-metre flower wall, will be open until January 22.

The flower show is divided into six zones, each offering unique themes, including inclusivity and sustainability. Over 10 lakh flowers of 50 species and more than 30 sculptures, including animal-shaped figures and cultural symbols, are on display.

The event highlights India's commitment to a sustainable future, cultural heritage, and global leadership in climate change. Emphasizing public participation, independent corporate and government entities have joined as partners. Audio guides enhance visitor experiences, and entry fees vary between weekends and weekdays.

(With inputs from agencies.)