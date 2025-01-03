Left Menu

Pithampur Protest: Anguish Over Hazardous Waste Fuels Tension

Two individuals attempted self-immolation during protests in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, against the disposal of hazardous waste from Union Carbide. Prompt intervention prevented tragedy, but tensions remain high as residents fear environmental harm. The protests have led to a bandh, with authorities urging calm and criticizing incineration plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, simmering tensions erupted as two protesters attempted self-immolation, highlighting the public outcry over the proposed disposal of 337 tonnes of hazardous waste from Union Carbide's Bhopal site. Swift action by fellow demonstrators averted a potential tragedy, though the incident underscored the intensity of local opposition.

The protestors, part of the 'Pithampur Bachao Samiti', fear the waste could pose significant environmental and health risks. The situation remains tense, as protests continue and a citywide bandh impacts daily life. Authorities, including District Collector Priyank Mishra and Superintendent of Police Singh, have urged residents to remain calm.

The protests are rooted in historical grievances related to the 1984 Bhopal disaster. Amidst increased police presence, the state government faces pressure to address public concerns while adhering to legal mandates to dispose of the hazardous material.

(With inputs from agencies.)

