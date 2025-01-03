Left Menu

Empowering Maharashtra's Tribes: Gadkari's Vision for Skill Development and Affordable Housing

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged Maharashtra's Tribal Development Department to improve tribal students' skills through various courses aiming for professions like engineering and medicine. He advocated for affordable housing and innovative solutions to combat climate change at the 'URJAVARAN 2025' conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:13 IST
Empowering Maharashtra's Tribes: Gadkari's Vision for Skill Development and Affordable Housing
Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has called upon Maharashtra's Tribal Development Department to enhance the educational and skill level of the state's tribal students, advocating for their future as engineers, doctors, and civil servants. Speaking at a prize distribution event, Gadkari underscored the importance of skill development in ashrama shalas for these communities.

In a suggestion to Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike, Gadkari recommended conducting performance ratings of these residential schools and establishing skill development institutes for tribes that excel. He emphasized the need for schemes targeting quality education and career advancement opportunities for tribal children.

Addressing the 'URJAVARAN 2025' conference, Gadkari highlighted the need for affordable housing, suggesting initiatives to reduce construction costs. He appealed for innovative measures to address air pollution and climate change, emphasizing the collective responsibility of stakeholders in promoting eco-friendly development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025