Empowering Maharashtra's Tribes: Gadkari's Vision for Skill Development and Affordable Housing

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has called upon Maharashtra's Tribal Development Department to enhance the educational and skill level of the state's tribal students, advocating for their future as engineers, doctors, and civil servants. Speaking at a prize distribution event, Gadkari underscored the importance of skill development in ashrama shalas for these communities.

In a suggestion to Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike, Gadkari recommended conducting performance ratings of these residential schools and establishing skill development institutes for tribes that excel. He emphasized the need for schemes targeting quality education and career advancement opportunities for tribal children.

Addressing the 'URJAVARAN 2025' conference, Gadkari highlighted the need for affordable housing, suggesting initiatives to reduce construction costs. He appealed for innovative measures to address air pollution and climate change, emphasizing the collective responsibility of stakeholders in promoting eco-friendly development.

(With inputs from agencies.)