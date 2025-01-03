Rising Strength and Expansion of Girl Cadets in NCC

Left Menu

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has seen an increase in the strength of girl cadets to 40%. An expansion plan is underway, integrating ex-servicemen for training. The NCC Republic Day Camp in Delhi has 2,361 cadets, including 917 girls and international participants, fostering cultural activities and competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is witnessing a significant growth in the strength of girl cadets, which now stands at 40%, senior officials announced on Friday. A phase-wise expansion plan is in progress, with efforts to increase the overall corps strength by an additional three lakh cadets.

During a recent press briefing, NCC Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh provided insights into the ongoing NCC Republic Day Camp held at Delhi Cantonment. This year's camp, which began on December 30, features participation from 2,361 cadets, a growing contingent of 917 girl cadets, and includes representatives from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and the northeast region.

The Defence Ministry's statement revealed that the camp also hosts international cadets from 18 friendly countries as part of a Youth Exchange Programme. The event serves as a platform for training, cultural engagement, and innovation competitions. Notably, the NCC plans an ambitious mountaineering expedition to Mt Everest later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

