The Harmonious Symphony of Indian Music

At the 'Swar Shatak Malwa' event in Indore, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the virtues of Indian music, describing it as a source of harmony and discipline.

He remarked on the unique group synergy achieved by 870 Sangh volunteers performing traditional music, which stresses unity over individual whim.

Bhagwat also contrasted Indian music's soothing impact with the more stimulating nature of foreign music, suggesting that it leads individuals away from material distractions and towards virtuous deeds.

