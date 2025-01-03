The Harmonious Symphony of Indian Music
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, highlights the values of synergy, harmony, and discipline inherent in Indian music at the 'Swar Shatak Malwa' program. He contrasts Indian music's calming influence, which inspires righteous actions, against other music forms that merely stimulate the mind.
At the 'Swar Shatak Malwa' event in Indore, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the virtues of Indian music, describing it as a source of harmony and discipline.
He remarked on the unique group synergy achieved by 870 Sangh volunteers performing traditional music, which stresses unity over individual whim.
Bhagwat also contrasted Indian music's soothing impact with the more stimulating nature of foreign music, suggesting that it leads individuals away from material distractions and towards virtuous deeds.
