West Bengal's Impressive GST Growth: A Beacon of Fiscal Discipline
West Bengal has demonstrated an 11.43% growth in GST collection for the fiscal year 2024-25, surpassing the national growth rate by 2%. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee credited the achievement to improved resource mobilization and fiscal discipline, highlighting increases in registration and stamp duty revenues.
West Bengal has recorded a significant 11.43% growth in GST collection during the 2024-25 financial year, according to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This figure represents an increase of Rs 4,808 crore over the previous year and exceeds the national growth average of 9.44% by 2%.
Highlighting the state's fiscal achievements, Banerjee noted substantial advancements in registration and stamp duty collections, with the number of deeds increasing by 60,000. This translates to a revenue hike of Rs 1,908 crore in 2024-25, marking a 31.05% increase.
Banerjee emphasized that these outcomes reflect West Bengal's commitment to self-reliance and fiscal discipline. She commended the state Finance Department and stakeholders for their collaboration in strengthening the state's financial foundation.
