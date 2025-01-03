TMC Faces Backlash Over Artist Boycott Calls Amid Cultural Festivities

The controversy surrounding the boycott of artists by a senior TMC leader has intensified. Kunal Ghosh, a prominent figure in the Trinamool Congress, reiterated his position on Friday, emphasizing that artists who used 'unsavoury words' against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the RG Kar hospital protests should be excluded from performances in TMC-controlled club events.

This stance emerged a day after National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the ruling party welcomed the participation of showbiz personalities at cultural events, regardless of their protest activities. Abhishek Banerjee highlighted the party's commitment to cultural freedom, contrasting it with the previous regime's alleged control.

The debate underscores an ongoing tension within the TMC regarding freedom of expression versus political allegiance. Kunal Ghosh, supported by Education Minister Bratya Basu, underlines the gravity of personal attacks against the CM, suggesting a zero-tolerance policy. Meanwhile, BJP actor-politician Rudranil Ghosh criticizes the ruling party's approach, calling it suppressive of artistic freedom.

