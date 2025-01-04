Left Menu

Raja Singh Calls on Ayyappa Devotees to Avoid Mosque Visits

BJP MLA Raja Singh urged Ayyappa devotees visiting Sabarimala not to enter mosques, claiming it conflicts with their religious practices. He called on Telangana and Andhra Pradesh leaders to secure land for constructing accommodations for devotees, questioning motives behind mosque visits during the pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-01-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 00:05 IST
Raja Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial statement, BJP legislator Raja Singh has advised Ayyappa devotees visiting Sabarimala not to enter any mosques during their pilgrimage. Addressing reporters, Singh insisted that adhering strictly to Ayyappa's deeksha practices necessitates avoiding mosques to maintain purity.

The Goshamahal MLA accused certain groups of conspiring to compel devotees to visit mosques, citing it as contradictory to their religious customs. Singh expressed concern over the perceived impurity that visiting mosques might cause among the Ayyappa faithful.

He further urged the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu, respectively, to formally request the Kerala government to allocate 10 acres of land. This land, according to Singh, would be used to build accommodation facilities exclusively for Ayyappa devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

