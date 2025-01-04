Raja Singh Calls on Ayyappa Devotees to Avoid Mosque Visits

In a controversial statement, BJP legislator Raja Singh has advised Ayyappa devotees visiting Sabarimala not to enter any mosques during their pilgrimage. Addressing reporters, Singh insisted that adhering strictly to Ayyappa's deeksha practices necessitates avoiding mosques to maintain purity.

The Goshamahal MLA accused certain groups of conspiring to compel devotees to visit mosques, citing it as contradictory to their religious customs. Singh expressed concern over the perceived impurity that visiting mosques might cause among the Ayyappa faithful.

He further urged the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu, respectively, to formally request the Kerala government to allocate 10 acres of land. This land, according to Singh, would be used to build accommodation facilities exclusively for Ayyappa devotees.

