Unity in Diversity: PM Modi's Chadar for Ajmer Dargah

Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, embarked on a journey from Jaipur to the Ajmer Dargah, tasked with delivering a ceremonial 'chadar' on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This gesture was part of the annual 'Urs' commemorations for Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Speaking at the airport prior to his departure, Rijiju highlighted the prime minister's message of unity and brotherhood, expressing hope for a harmonious national atmosphere. He emphasized that the dargah is a welcoming place for people of all faiths — Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Buddhist, or Jain.

While acknowledging a legal dispute regarding the dargah's historical foundations, Rijiju stressed his mission's spiritual nature. He is focused on promoting national harmony rather than engaging with controversies surrounding the site, as a court considers claims of the dargah being built over a Shiva temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)