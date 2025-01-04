Left Menu

Green Beret's Explosive Wake-Up Call: Inside Matthew Livelsberger's Final Act

Matthew Livelsberger, a decorated Green Beret, staged an explosive stunt in a Tesla Cybertruck outside Trump's Las Vegas hotel as a 'wake-up call' for America. Prior to the self-inflicted gunshot, he cited societal ills and personal burdensstemmingfrom PTSD. Investigators continue to analyze recovered data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 04-01-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 11:02 IST
Green Beret's Explosive Wake-Up Call: Inside Matthew Livelsberger's Final Act
Tesla electric vehicles Image Credit:

A decorated Army soldier orchestrated an explosive stunt in a Tesla Cybertruck just outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas, authorities disclosed. Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old Green Beret, aimed to deliver a 'wake-up call' about the country's problems before taking his own life.

Livelsberger's notes revealed political grievances and personal struggles, including PTSD. He expressed a need to 'cleanse' his mind due to lost comrades and relieve the burden of lives he took. His action resulted in minor injuries to seven people and left investigators scrutinizing extensive digital data.

Despite the spectacle, officials insist it was a tragic suicide by a veteran battling mental challenges. Livelsberger urged Americans to rally around figures like Trump and Musk, dispelling any intentions of a terrorist act. The investigation continues to delve into the motivations and data linked to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025