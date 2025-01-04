Green Beret's Explosive Wake-Up Call: Inside Matthew Livelsberger's Final Act

A decorated Army soldier orchestrated an explosive stunt in a Tesla Cybertruck just outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas, authorities disclosed. Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old Green Beret, aimed to deliver a 'wake-up call' about the country's problems before taking his own life.

Livelsberger's notes revealed political grievances and personal struggles, including PTSD. He expressed a need to 'cleanse' his mind due to lost comrades and relieve the burden of lives he took. His action resulted in minor injuries to seven people and left investigators scrutinizing extensive digital data.

Despite the spectacle, officials insist it was a tragic suicide by a veteran battling mental challenges. Livelsberger urged Americans to rally around figures like Trump and Musk, dispelling any intentions of a terrorist act. The investigation continues to delve into the motivations and data linked to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)