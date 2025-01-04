Ram Charan's Game Changer: A Bollywood-Telugu Crossover Hit
South star Ram Charan teams up with renowned filmmaker S Shankar for the political action film 'Game Changer'. This marks Shankar's debut in Telugu cinema. At a press meet, Charan expressed excitement about working with Shankar and shared insights on the global promotion tour. 'Game Changer' releases January 10.
South Indian cinema superstar, Ram Charan, announced that collaborating with acclaimed director S Shankar for the upcoming film 'Game Changer' has been an 'enriching' experience.
Making his maiden foray into Telugu cinema, Shankar, known for massive hits like 'Indian' and '2.0', partners with the 'RRR' icon on a political action film. During a promotional event, Charan reminisced about meeting Shankar back in 2012 and expressed eagerness to work under his directorial guidance.
As 'Game Changer' gears up for release, with promotional tours spanning India and the U.S., Charan praised the overwhelming support from global audiences. The film, co-starring Kiara Advani, is set to hit theaters on January 10.
