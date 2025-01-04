Janhvi Kapoor's Spiritual Visit and Upcoming Film 'Param Sundari'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made a spiritual pilgrimage to Tirumala on Saturday to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Accompanied by her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, she was flanked by a security team and throngs of fans eager for a glimpse of the star.

Despite the crowd, Kapoor graciously acknowledged her fans with a warm smile as she exited the Tirupati Temple. In her professional realm, the actress is set to feature alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming film 'Param Sundari.' This will mark the first collaboration between Kapoor and Malhotra under the direction of Dinesh Vijan.

'Param Sundari,' a cross-cultural romantic drama, is set against the picturesque backdrop of Kerala's backwaters. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is slated for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025. Emblazoning excitement, the production team unveiled the first-look posters of the lead pair on Instagram, hinting at a cinematic blend of northern swagger and southern grace.

(With inputs from agencies.)