Left Menu

Janhvi Kapoor's Spiritual Visit and Upcoming Film 'Param Sundari'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently visited Tirumala with rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. She greeted fans warmly outside the temple. On the professional front, Janhvi will star in 'Param Sundari' with Sidharth Malhotra, a cross-cultural love story set in Kerala, scheduled for release on July 25, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:35 IST
Janhvi Kapoor's Spiritual Visit and Upcoming Film 'Param Sundari'
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made a spiritual pilgrimage to Tirumala on Saturday to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Accompanied by her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, she was flanked by a security team and throngs of fans eager for a glimpse of the star.

Despite the crowd, Kapoor graciously acknowledged her fans with a warm smile as she exited the Tirupati Temple. In her professional realm, the actress is set to feature alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming film 'Param Sundari.' This will mark the first collaboration between Kapoor and Malhotra under the direction of Dinesh Vijan.

'Param Sundari,' a cross-cultural romantic drama, is set against the picturesque backdrop of Kerala's backwaters. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is slated for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025. Emblazoning excitement, the production team unveiled the first-look posters of the lead pair on Instagram, hinting at a cinematic blend of northern swagger and southern grace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025