New Era for Indian Handloom: Campus Inauguration at Fulia

Union Minister for Textiles, Giriraj Singh, officially opened the new permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) in Fulia, situated in West Bengal's Nadia district, as per an official release.

During the launch on Saturday, Singh emphasized the need for West Bengal, a leader in jute production, to diversify into flax cultivation. This shift aims to enhance the production of linen and reduce the current reliance on imports, notably from Belgium.

The Indian government's initiative, which includes six IIHT campuses, seeks to preserve the handloom's unique identity while meeting the technical manpower demands of the industry. The new campus will serve students from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Sikkim.

