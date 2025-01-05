Left Menu

New Era for Indian Handloom: Campus Inauguration at Fulia

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has inaugurated a new permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology in Fulia, aimed at boosting the local textile industry. The initiative encourages West Bengal to expand flax production, reducing dependency on imports, while supporting educational needs in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 08:47 IST
New Era for Indian Handloom: Campus Inauguration at Fulia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Textiles, Giriraj Singh, officially opened the new permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) in Fulia, situated in West Bengal's Nadia district, as per an official release.

During the launch on Saturday, Singh emphasized the need for West Bengal, a leader in jute production, to diversify into flax cultivation. This shift aims to enhance the production of linen and reduce the current reliance on imports, notably from Belgium.

The Indian government's initiative, which includes six IIHT campuses, seeks to preserve the handloom's unique identity while meeting the technical manpower demands of the industry. The new campus will serve students from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Sikkim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025