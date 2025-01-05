Left Menu

Allu Arjun's Legal Turmoil: From Stardom to Courtroom

Telugu actor Allu Arjun is embroiled in a legal case following a tragic stampede at his film premiere that led to a woman's death. The actor was granted bail, with conditions to attend police stations weekly. Further legal proceedings and restrictions remain ongoing amid public attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-01-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 13:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Telugu actor Allu Arjun found himself at the center of a legal storm after a stampede during the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa 2, resulted in the death of a woman. The incident occurred in December when enthusiastic fans gathered at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

Following his arrest on December 13, Arjun was granted interim bail a day later by the Telangana High Court. The bail carries specific conditions, such as weekly appearances before the Chikkadapally police station, which the actor adhered to this Sunday. The court also restricted his travel plans and mandated residence notification until the case concludes.

In a related note, Arjun canceled a planned hospital visit to check on the eight-year-old boy injured in the stampede, following police advice to maintain discretion and avoid further public disturbance. Authorities urged coordinated efforts with the hospital to ensure minimal disruption if he proceeds with the visit in future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

