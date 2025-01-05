Left Menu

Cracking the Indus Code: A Million-Dollar Challenge

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a $1 million reward for deciphering the enigmatic Indus Valley script during a conference marking the Indus civilization's centenary. The script remains unsolved, despite the civilization's historical significance, and the aim is to encourage scholarly efforts in unlocking its secrets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-01-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 15:50 IST
Cracking the Indus Code: A Million-Dollar Challenge
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched a bold initiative to decipher one of history's most enigmatic scripts, the Indus Valley script, by announcing a $1 million reward. The announcement was made during a three-day international conference commemorating a century since the discovery of the Indus civilization.

Stalin highlighted the unresolved status of the Indus script, despite over a century of academic effort, underlining its significance in understanding a civilization known for its advanced urban culture. He emphasized that the Indus civilization still captivates scholars with unanswered questions surrounding its language and eventual decline.

The Tamil Nadu government hopes this incentive will encourage global scholars and organizations to solve the mystery of the Indus Valley script, significantly contributing to historical knowledge and understanding of ancient cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025