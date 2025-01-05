Cracking the Indus Code: A Million-Dollar Challenge

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched a bold initiative to decipher one of history's most enigmatic scripts, the Indus Valley script, by announcing a $1 million reward. The announcement was made during a three-day international conference commemorating a century since the discovery of the Indus civilization.

Stalin highlighted the unresolved status of the Indus script, despite over a century of academic effort, underlining its significance in understanding a civilization known for its advanced urban culture. He emphasized that the Indus civilization still captivates scholars with unanswered questions surrounding its language and eventual decline.

The Tamil Nadu government hopes this incentive will encourage global scholars and organizations to solve the mystery of the Indus Valley script, significantly contributing to historical knowledge and understanding of ancient cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)