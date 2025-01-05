Left Menu

From Spain to Bhubaneswar: A Daughter's Quest to Reunite with Her Past

Sneha, adopted by Spanish parents and now a researcher in children's education, embarks on a poignant journey to India to find her biological mother. With time constraints looming due to her educational commitments, she must return soon, but remains determined to uncover her roots.

Sneha
  • Country:
  • India

Sneha, a Spanish national originally from India, has embarked on a deeply personal journey to locate her biological mother, who left her and her brother over two decades ago.

Despite facing time constraints due to her educational commitments, the 21-year-old researcher in children's education is determined to find her roots, assisted by her Spanish mother, Gema Vidal.

The pair, adopted by their Spanish family in 2010, have been aided by local authorities in Bhubaneswar, seeking answers before Sneha's imminent return to Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

