Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva': A 'Massy' Transformation into Mumbai's Duality

Actor Shahid Kapoor announced his upcoming film 'Deva,' marking a significant shift into 'massy' cinema, a move long anticipated by fans. Kapoor plays a complex police officer in this Mumbai-inspired action thriller.

Kapoor's film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and co-starring Pooja Hegde, is the product of a collaboration between Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, slated for release on January 31. The story immerses viewers in Mumbai, highlighting the city's vibrant yet edgy spirit.

Rosshan Andrrews, celebrated for his Malayalam blockbusters, realized his dream project with Kapoor's commitment. Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur praised Andrrews' passion, coinciding with a celebratory nod to the director's 50th birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)