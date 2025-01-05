Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva': A 'Massy' Transformation into Mumbai's Duality
Shahid Kapoor embraces a 'massy' role in the upcoming film 'Deva', portraying a defiant police officer in a Mumbai-centric narrative. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and co-starring Pooja Hegde, 'Deva' explores dual personas within, reflecting Mumbai's unique character. Produced in collaboration with Zee Studios, it premieres on January 31.
Actor Shahid Kapoor announced his upcoming film 'Deva,' marking a significant shift into 'massy' cinema, a move long anticipated by fans. Kapoor plays a complex police officer in this Mumbai-inspired action thriller.
Kapoor's film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and co-starring Pooja Hegde, is the product of a collaboration between Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, slated for release on January 31. The story immerses viewers in Mumbai, highlighting the city's vibrant yet edgy spirit.
Rosshan Andrrews, celebrated for his Malayalam blockbusters, realized his dream project with Kapoor's commitment. Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur praised Andrrews' passion, coinciding with a celebratory nod to the director's 50th birthday.
