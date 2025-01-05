Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva': A 'Massy' Transformation into Mumbai's Duality

Shahid Kapoor embraces a 'massy' role in the upcoming film 'Deva', portraying a defiant police officer in a Mumbai-centric narrative. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and co-starring Pooja Hegde, 'Deva' explores dual personas within, reflecting Mumbai's unique character. Produced in collaboration with Zee Studios, it premieres on January 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shahid Kapoor announced his upcoming film 'Deva,' marking a significant shift into 'massy' cinema, a move long anticipated by fans. Kapoor plays a complex police officer in this Mumbai-inspired action thriller.

Kapoor's film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and co-starring Pooja Hegde, is the product of a collaboration between Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, slated for release on January 31. The story immerses viewers in Mumbai, highlighting the city's vibrant yet edgy spirit.

Rosshan Andrrews, celebrated for his Malayalam blockbusters, realized his dream project with Kapoor's commitment. Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur praised Andrrews' passion, coinciding with a celebratory nod to the director's 50th birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

