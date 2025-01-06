Indian Director Payal Kapadia Shines at 82nd Golden Globes

The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, a key event marking the commencement of the 2025 awards season, witnessed the rising star of Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia. Her film 'All We Imagine As Light' mesmerized audiences and the jury alike, earning prestigious nominations in Best Director and Best Motion Picture in a Non-English language categories.

Taking place at the famed Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the glamorous gathering drew the who's who of Hollywood, with comedian Nikki Glaser setting a lively tone as host. Luminaries like Angelina Jolie, Ariana Grande, and Colman Domingo added sparkle to the red carpet, but the night was particularly bright for India as Kapadia's cinematic achievement gained international acclaim.

Kapadia's competition in the Best Director category includes acclaimed directors such as Jacques Audiard with 'Emilia Perez', Sean Baker's 'Anora', and Edward Berger's 'Conclave'. The film also challenges other celebrated works, such as 'The Girl with the Needle', 'I'm Still Here', and 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig', in the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English language category.

On the red carpet, Kapadia shone in a custom black dress, proudly representing her nation's filmic prowess. Broadcast live via CBS and Paramount+, the Golden Globes also stream on Lionsgate Play in India from January 6. Andrew Garfield, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, and Gal Gadot, are among the notable presenters this year.

Ahead of the main event, the Golden Gala bestowed the Cecil B. DeMille Award upon Viola Davis for her cinematic contributions, while Ted Danson received the Carol Burnett Award for his impressive television career. It was an occasion lined with stars like Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, and Carol Burnett, celebrating the heights of artistic excellence.

