Selena Gomez Dazzles at Golden Globes and Announces Engagement to Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez made waves at the 2025 Golden Globes in a stunning Prada gown, garnering much attention. Although she didn’t win any awards, she celebrated her nominations. Meanwhile, Gomez announced her engagement to longtime collaborator Benny Blanco, signifying a new chapter in her personal life.
Hollywood icon Selena Gomez captivated the 2025 Golden Globes audience with her dazzling appearance. Wearing a striking Prada gown complemented by Tiffany & Co jewelry, she commanded the red carpet.
Styled in an old Hollywood fashion, her ensemble featured a structured bodice and layered skirt, earning her Cinderella comparisons. Though nominated twice for her roles in Only Murders in the Building and Emilia Perez, she left without an award.
Despite the outcome, Gomez expressed gratitude on Instagram, congratulating colleagues and sharing overwhelming pride in her achievements. Personally, the star announced her engagement to Benny Blanco on Instagram with a heartfelt post declaring, "Forever begins now." The couple, known for their professional collaborations, has officially marked a new chapter in their personal lives.
