Left Menu

Epic Wins at Golden Globes: 'Shogun' and 'Hacks' Shine

'Shogun,' a historical drama set in Japan, and 'Hacks,' featuring a female comedian, triumphed at the Golden Globe Awards. 'Shogun' won best drama series and acting awards for Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada. Sanada expressed gratitude and encouraged young actors to persevere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 09:58 IST
Epic Wins at Golden Globes: 'Shogun' and 'Hacks' Shine
National Film Awards Image Credit:

In a night of significant wins at the Golden Globe Awards, FX's 'Shogun,' a historic epic set against the backdrop of imperial Japan, emerged victorious in the best drama television series category.

The drama also marked a landmark achievement for first-time awardees Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, who captured the spotlight with their respective best female and male acting awards. Sanada, in his acceptance speech, expressed heartfelt thanks to those who've impacted his journey.

He also urged aspiring actors worldwide to maintain their belief and persistence in their crafts. Meanwhile, 'Hacks,' a series featuring a complex portrayal of a female stand-up comedian, secured the award for best comedy series, enhancing its reputation within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025