Epic Wins at Golden Globes: 'Shogun' and 'Hacks' Shine
'Shogun,' a historical drama set in Japan, and 'Hacks,' featuring a female comedian, triumphed at the Golden Globe Awards. 'Shogun' won best drama series and acting awards for Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada. Sanada expressed gratitude and encouraged young actors to persevere.
In a night of significant wins at the Golden Globe Awards, FX's 'Shogun,' a historic epic set against the backdrop of imperial Japan, emerged victorious in the best drama television series category.
The drama also marked a landmark achievement for first-time awardees Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, who captured the spotlight with their respective best female and male acting awards. Sanada, in his acceptance speech, expressed heartfelt thanks to those who've impacted his journey.
He also urged aspiring actors worldwide to maintain their belief and persistence in their crafts. Meanwhile, 'Hacks,' a series featuring a complex portrayal of a female stand-up comedian, secured the award for best comedy series, enhancing its reputation within the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
